Icelandair Fares to Europe through Feb. 2021
That's the best starting price we've seen for Icelandair round-trip fares in over three years. (It's also the lowest price we could find for select routes on comparable carriers today by $277.) Buy Now at DealBase

  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Iceland Air" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on October 26 from Newark, NJ (EWR) to Oslo, Norway (OSL), with return on October 30.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal today for flights from October 1, 2020, through February 28, 2021.
