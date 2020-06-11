New
DealBase · 59 mins ago
Icelandair Fares to Europe through Feb '21
from $286 roundtrip $641

That's the best starting price we've seen for Icelandair roundtrip fares in over three years and the lowest price we could find for select routes on comparable carriers now by at least $366. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Iceland Air" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on October 18 from Newark, NJ (EWR) to Oslo, Norway (OSL), with return on October 22.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by June 11 for travel from October 1 through February 28, 2021.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/11/2020
    Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Airfare DealBase
Roundtrip Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register