DealBase · 49 mins ago
Icelandair Fares to Europe
from $410 roundtrip $630

That's the best price we could find for select fares by at least $219. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Iceland Air" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Chicago, IL (ORD) with arrival in Oslo, Norway (OSL) on April 15 and return on April 21.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by March 4 for travel from April 1 thorough September 23.
  • Expires 3/4/2020
    Published 49 min ago
  Popularity: 3/5
