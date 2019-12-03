Open Offer in New Tab
DealBase · 1 hr ago
Icelandair Black Friday International Fares
from $340 roundtrip $489

That's the lowest price we could find for this route by $149. Buy Now at DealBase

  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Iceland Air" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on January 19, 2020, from Washington, D.C. Dulles (IAD) to Dublin, Ireland (DUB), with return on January 23, 2020.
  • Book this travel deal by December 3 for flights from January 6, 2020, through May 31, 2020.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
