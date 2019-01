stainless steel case & leather/canvas strap

scratch-resistant mineral crystal

date display

water resistance to 330 feet

Jomashop offers the Ice-Watch Men's BMW Motorsport Watch in several sizes/colors (48mm in Navy Blue pictured) for $69.99. Coupon code "BF2ICE49" drops it toand bags. That's $20 under our mention from last April and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $24.) Deal ends January 23. Features include: