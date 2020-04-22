Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $13 off list and tied with last month's mention as the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
Do some touching-up around the house at a $27 savings. Buy Now at Walmart
Most all-purpose cleaner jugs of this size are around $13 to $15. (Shipping is free right now at Staples; the minimum spend for free shipping is usually $25.) Buy Now at Staples
That's the best deal we've seen and the lowest price now by $29. Buy Now at Walmart
Do you have projects galore planned to work on during hibercation? Whether you're building, crafting, painting, or bedazzling, this workbench is just what you need. It's large work surface is perfect for a variety of tasks, and you'll have power at your fingertips for tools, additional lighting, or whatever else you might need (you know, charging your phone to keep that self-isolation playlist going), plus it is $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
We couldn't find stock of this item elsewhere; If you add it to a larger order, it'll ship free without the need to venture to the store. Buy Now at Walmart
Treat your family to wings and fries with enough flavor choices to please everyone. Buy Now at Buffalo Wild Wings
In honor of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on April 22, Arm & Hammer and The Arbor Day Foundation are offering the first 10,000 people to sign up a free tree seedling. Shop Now
Are you looking to make your own face mask? At Michaels they have instructions for two kinds of masks, and links to every necessary item at the bottom. Shop Now at Michaels
Get outside! Get some fresh air! Get some vitamin D! Get this deal and save on a variety of backyard favorites like cornhole, badminton, ladder ball, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Fill your free time and give your vehicle some care and attention, all while saving on any auto essentials you may need. Shop Now at Walmart
Make the most of this lockdown, get some projects done around the house; save on tools, heaters, hot tubs, air purifiers, generators, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on over 100 toys, including dollhouses, LEGO, ride-on mini cars, trikes, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Academy Sports & Outdoors
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Get it for the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Staples
