Walmart · 56 mins ago
Ice Genie Space Saving Ice Cube Maker
$7 $20
free shipping w/ $35

That's $13 off list and tied with last month's mention as the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Orders of $35 or more bag free shipping, otherwise shipping is $5.99.
  • BPA-free
  • holds up to 120 ice cubes
  • Model: 250569
