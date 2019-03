mahogany body

mahogany neck with 20-fret cultured maple fingerboard

D'Addario EXP strings

mother-of-pearl fretboard inlays

Today only, Guitar Center offers the Ibanez Artwood Thermo Aged Solid Top Grand Concert Acoustic Guitar forwith. That's the best deal we could find by $190. (For further comparison, most retailers charge $599.99 or more). It features: