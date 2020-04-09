Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $45 off and very strong price for a pair of sneakers. Buy Now at Belk
In response to closing its retail stores, Nordstrom Rack now cuts an extra 20% off all online orders
and is shipping them for free. After the extra savings, deals start at around $30, which is super cheap for a pair of Birkenstocks! Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on a wide range of activewear and shoes for the whole family, with prices starting from $5. Shop Now at eBay
Save on shoes, apparel, and accessories. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Most of these popular New Balance styles are good to strong lows against other major retailers. Shop Now at JackRabbit
That's $42 off, the best price we could find, and an unheard of deal on a name brand quick dry vest from a major retailer. Buy Now at Belk
This jacket can help keep you nice and cozy on these last chilly days of spring with its soft sherpa feel. At this price you could buy one for yourself and one for a friend or loved one. That's right! Share the coziness. Buy Now at Belk
That's $125 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Belk
Save on nearly 500 items from Clinique, Estee Lauder, Lancome, Perry Ellis, Versace, and more.
Update: Starting prices have dropped to $1.49. Shop Now at Belk
That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Belk
That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Belk
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Belk
