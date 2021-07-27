IT Cosmetics Celebrate YOU! 5-Piece Anniversary Collection for $50
QVC · 49 mins ago
IT Cosmetics Celebrate YOU! 5-Piece Anniversary Collection
$50 $61
$4 shipping

You'd pay around $173 if your bought these items separately. Buy Now at QVC

  • Posted by Ashley.
  • Why does she love this deal? "The CC+ Cream is one of my all time favorite foundations. For only about $10 more than just buying a tube of the CC+ cream, I can get four other full size items to try."
  • Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream with SPF 50+
  • Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara in Black
  • Superhero No-Tug Shadow Stick in Silk Armor
  • Superhero No-Tug Shadow Stick in Bionic Bronze
  • Heavenly Luxe CC+ Skin Perfecting Brush
