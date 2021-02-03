New
IRS Free File Online
file taxes for free (if eligible)

Like it or not, the taxman cometh. But the IRS is helping people file taxes for free.

Tips
  • The Internal Revenue Service will not file your taxes. This service lists companies that will file for free.
Features
  • Browse all offers or use the filters to narrow your results.
  • Criteria for determining eligibility includes Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) and qualification for Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), among other things.
