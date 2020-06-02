IObit Software Bundle 2

Save up to 99% on three software bundle options for Mac and Windows. Choose from Tier 1 with three programs for $1, up to Tier 3 with eight programs for $6.99. Buy Now at Fanatical
- Driver Booster Pro 7
- Protected Folder Pro
- Start Menu 8 Pro
- + 4 more software titles in Tier 2
- + Macbooster 8 Pro in Tier 3
Published 1 hr ago
Use this free service to conduct virtual meetings. Shop Now
- Google Meet will be gradually expanding its availability to more and more people over the following weeks. This means you might not be able to create meetings at meet.google.com right away, but you can sign up to be notified when it's available.
- Join or start meetings
Right now, it's pretty bold to go anywhere, so forget about going where no man's gone before, and make video calls using these Star Trek backgrounds instead. You can say "on-screen" as they're connecting. Shop Now
- Hey CBS, you could make a series about all the non-bridge crew that never get a focus, and call it Star Trek: Backgrounds, and I'll only take a nominal fee.
It's a great, stimulating way to keep kids occupied for hours for free. Shop Now
- Go behind the scenes with Disney Imagineers and complete project-based exercises to design a theme park
Improve your mind by exploring different courses across a spectrum of subjects, including computer science, religion, health, history, art, and much more. Shop Now
- 64 courses to choose from
That's $139 less than you'd pay for these books on Amazon. Buy Now at Fanatical
- You can get an extra 8 books (13 total) for $8, or a further 12 (25 total) for $15.
- the bundle includes Python Programming Blueprints, Django 2 by Example, Clean Code in Python, Modern Python Cookbook, and Python 3 Object-Oriented Programming
Sure, you can get one key for $1, but you can get 10 keys for $7, and that's nine more chances that the games you'll get are good ones. Genres include action-adventure, strategy, RPG, racing, and more. You'll also get a coupon for 5% off your next order. Shop Now at Fanatical
That's an insanely good price given you'd pay $114 more for these separately. Buy Now at Fanatical
- Includes nine games and three DLC
- Fall of Light: Darkest Edition
- Quantum Replica
- Renoir
- Haimrik
- The Watchmaker
- Codex of Victory
- Shiny
- Gift of Parthax
- In Fear I Trust
- In Fear I Trust - Episode 2
- In Fear I Trust - Episode 3
- In Fear I Trust - Episode 4
If your life in 2020 somehow needs a little more unpredictability, you can get a mystery game for $1, or 10 games for $6.99 (or anywhere in between with matching increments in price). Shop Now at Fanatical
- What games will they be? We certainly didn't look at these clues, and certainly didn't conclude that the answer for the second one was the beloved classic "Night Bunny".
- it includes games from publishers like Square Enix, Deep Silver, and Codemasters
