Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the IOGEAR ViewPro-C USB Type C 4-in-1 Video Adapter for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
- USB Type-C male connector
- HDMI, USB Type-A, VGA, and ethernet ports
- Model: GUH3C44
Expires 7/22/2019
Published 18 min ago
Yikeou via Amazon offers the Ecoiou 9-in-1 USB C Hub for $49.99. Clip the $10 coupon on the page and apply the coupon code "9YZI6DLK" to cut that to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $26 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- SD card reader slot
- Ethernet port
- audio jack
- HDMI port
Mooned via Amazon offers the Hommie USB Type-C Hub for $49.99. Coupon code "KM3P9NPY" cuts that to $25.19. With free shipping, that's $25 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- USB 3.0 port
- AUX port
- USB Type-C port
- HDMI port
- compatible with most USB-C laptop/smartphones (see site for full compatibility)
- Model: IPC01
HooToo-US via Amazon offers the HooToo Aluminum 4-Port USB Type-C Hub in Gray for $19.99. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "PQ7N7QTZ" to cut it to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 4 USB 3.0 ports
- Model: HT-UC006B
Votech via Amazon offers its Votech USB Type-C Hub 8-in-1 Adapter for $59.99. Coupon code "HC01DN5F" drops that to $29.99. With free shipping, that's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 3 USB 3.0 ports
- USB Type-C PD and data transfer port
- HDMI port
- TF and SD card slots
- gigabit Ethernet port
- Model: HC01
B&H Photo Video takes up to 75% off a range of computers, cameras, Apple products, smart speakers, and more during its July 4th Deals Event. (We found larger discounts within.) Shipping starts at around $4, but most orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Select items under $49 also ship free, as marked.) Shop Now
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Geko S200 Starlit 1296p Dash Camera, bundled with a 16GB microSD card, for $69.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $90. Buy Now
- 1728x1296 resolution at 30fps
- 2" LCD display
- 140° field of view
- night vision
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz 27" Retina 5K All-In-One Desktop for $1,399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $201.) Buy Now
- Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz Skylake quad-core processor
- 27" 5120x2880 IPS LED-backlit Retina 5K display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion drive
- AMD Radeon Pro 570 4GB video card
- Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 3
- OS X 10.13 High Sierra
