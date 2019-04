Macy's offers the INC International Concepts Women's Ruched 3/4-Sleeve Bodycon Dress in Black or Bright Blue for $29.99. Coupon code "SAVE" cuts the price to. Opt for in-storeto dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $64 off list and tied with our expired mention from three days ago as the lowest price we could find. It's available in select sizes from XS to XL.