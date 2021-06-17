INC Men's Regular-Fit Quick-Dry Floral-Print 5" Swim Trunks for $15

That's a savings of $35 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or is free with orders of $25 or more).
- In Black or Turqoise.
-
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save on more than 200 men's and women's swimming and surfing items. Shop Now at REI
- TYR Men's Bulldog Solid Board Shorts available in Blue (pictured) or Green for $20 ($20 off).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Choose from almost 200 pairs with some pretty snazzy prints for summer. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured is the Rainforest Men's Catch Swordfish Print Stretch Swim Trunks for $19.97 ($49 off).
Bikini bottoms start at $11 and tops start at $12; one-piece suits are discounted as low as $18.57 Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
Save up to $10 on a wide range of swim separates. Buy Now at Victoria's Secret
- Pictured is the Victoria's Secret Pink Women's Gym to Swim Bodywrap Top for $20 ($10 off)
- Shipping adds a flat $8; although orders of $50 or more ship free via coupon code "SHIP50".
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Tasso Elba Men's Zip-Front Sweater for $18.66 ($56 off).
This is among the best general sales we've seen on men's clothes at Macy's in months. Plus, coupon code "DAD" takes an extra 25% off select items (toggle "Offer Code DAD" on to highlight eligible items.) Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured are the Calvin Klein Men's Infinite Flex Chino Shorts for
$34.99$29.99 after coupon (low by $5$10).
Some of the handbags in this sale are substantially cheaper than what you'd pay via Coach Outlet. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the Coach Academy Varsity Backpack for $210 ($140 off list)
- Shipping adds $10.95 or is free over $25; pickup may also be available for some items.
Save on nearly 400 items for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the adidas Men's Game & Go Colorblock Hoodie for $33 ($22 off)
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
Sign In or Register