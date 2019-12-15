Open Offer in New Tab
$20 off $125 or more
in-store at IKEA

Starting December 13th at IKEA, save $20 on your next big purchase and stop by the IKEA Julbord Festival for a bite to eat. (Scroll down to see the coupon and learn all about the festival.) Shop Now at IKEA

Tips
  • The coupon is for IKEA Family members only. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
  • The IKEA Julbord Festival is $12.99 for IKEA Family members ($16.99 regular price).
  • Kids eat for $2.99 with IKEA Family ($4.99 regular price).
  • Additional activities are listed at your local store's page.
  • Expires 12/15/2019
