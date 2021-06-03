IKEA Vesken Slim Storage Cart for $9

This is a great price for a cart this size – you'd pay around $20 for a similar one elsewhere. Buy Now at IKEA
- Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 3 shelves
- measures 28" x 21" x 7"
-
Published 22 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Save on more than 2,000 items. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Restonic Ascot 14" Firm Mattress in Queen size for $799 ($420 off).
- Shipping surcharges are assessed during checkout and will vary based on size and weight.
It's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $6.) Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Oak/Black / Light Brown.
- measures 11.3" x 28.8" x 7.7"
- Model: LAci
End tables start at $55, counter stools are from
$78 $83, headboards are from $103 $89, coffee tables start at $139, accent chairs start at $300, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most items get free shipping, but opt for in-store pickup to avoid any applicable shipping charges for oversized items.
- Pictured is the Home Decorators Collection Hamilton 24-Shoe Storage Cabinet for $299.25 ($150 off).
Thanks to "BTCSAVE2021" and "MEMORIAL10", that's a $22 drop from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (You'd pay at least $53 more elsewhere.) Buy Now at Home Depot
- Alternatively, "BTCSAVE2021" takes an extra 20% off back-to-class orders of $300 or more. See the related offer linked below for more coupon-eligible items.
- Available in Gray.
- measures 47.5" x 23.5" x 30"
- 2 drawers & hanging file cabinet
- side CPU/storage cabinet with removable shelf
- pull-out keyboard tray
- cable management
- Model: RTA-4985
IKEA Family members score a great price on a canopy this size. (It's free to join.) Buy Now at IKEA
- Pay $3.99 for pickup or $5.99 for delivery.
- measures 118" x 79"
- UPF 25+
- machine-washable
- includes hooks, springs, and cord
IKEA Family members save $14 off the list price. (It's free to join.) Buy Now at IKEA
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid delivery charges, which vary by location.
- adjusts from approximately 15" to 51"
- two folding drop-leaves
- solid acacia wood
That's at least $15 less than similar umbrellas on Amazon and a very low price for a patio umbrella in general. Buy Now at IKEA
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which vary greatly depending on your ZIP code. (We've seen shipping costs from $10 up to $129.)
- attaches to a balcony rail
- UPF rating of 25+
These are great prices for rugs in these sizes – similar rugs start around $30 elsewhere, saving you at least $12 and as much as $20. Buy Now at IKEA
- Search "20470047" to find the 5x7' option for $17.99.
- Shipping adds $5.99, but curbside pickup may be available.
That's a super cheap price for two of these. Buy Now at IKEA
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (availability may vary by location.)
- each measures 11x14 ¼ "
Sign In or Register