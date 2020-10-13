New
IKEA · 55 mins ago
$10 $13
pickup
That's $3 off list and a very strong price for track lighting. Buy Now at IKEA
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5 delivery charge.
Features
- LED bulb GU10 is recommended
Details
Comments
Published 55 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
New
Amazon · 32 mins ago
Amazon Alexa Smart Lighting Starter Kit
$15 w/ Prime + Alexa $50
free shipping
It's less than a third of the original price at $35 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Link is for reference only; it must be ordered via Alexa voice command: "Alexa, order an Alexa Smart Lighting Starter Kit."
- It usually ships within 3 to 5 days.
Features
- 1 Amazon smart plug
- 1 LIFX mini white Wi-Fi smart bulb
- Introductory smart lighting pamphlet
- 800 lumens
- Allows you to schedule lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away
Herman Miller · 2 days ago
Herman Miller Lighting Sale
15% off
free shipping
Beat the fewer daylight hours with rarely discounted Herman Miller lighting solutions, all coupled with free shipping. Shop Now at Herman Miller
Tips
- Prices are as marked.
UntilGone · 1 wk ago
Wireless Modular Hexagonal LED Touch Light 6-Pack
$27 $30
free shipping
With coupon code "92676920", that's $23 under the lowest price we could find for similar lights elsewhere. (It's also $3 less than our June mention of a similar 5-pack.) Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- touch sensor
- expandable
- remote control
Amazon · 16 hrs ago
Ms. Goodbuy 5,000K Daylight White Recessed LED Lights 4-Pack
$18 $36
free shipping
Apply coupon code "9STX9GS2" for a 50% savings. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Takase Ayano via Amazon.
Features
- dimmable
- standard E26 base
- fits 5" or 6" cans
IKEA · 1 mo ago
IKEA Essentials
$10... or less
Save on 100 items, including rugs, decor, kitchen items, and more. Buy Now at IKEA
Tips
- Pickup in store to save on shipping fees.
