IKEA · 18 mins ago
$10
$5 shipping
A duvet set for $10 or less (see below) is nothing to sneeze at. Buy Now at IKEA
- It's also available in a Twin size for $7.99.
- In-store pickup may also be available.
Published 18 min ago
Home Depot · 1 day ago
Home Depot Refresh & Renew Bedding & Bath Items
up to 60% off + extra 10% off
free shipping w/ $45
Apply code "BEDBATH10" to save and extra 10% off already marked down linens, towels, comforters, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Pictured is the Home Deocrators Collection 18-Pc. Turkish Ultra Soft Cotton Towel Set for $142.87 after code ($69 low).
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more. Pickup may be available in-store.
Bed Bath & Beyond · 2 wks ago
CopperFit Angel Side/Back Sleeper Bed Pillow
from $20
free shipping w/ $39
Save 50% off the list price. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
Tips
- The Standard/Queen is $19.99 ($20 off).
- The King is $29.99 ($30 off).
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $39 or more.
Features
- resists odors and bacteria
- memory foam fill
- supports proper neck and spine alignment
Kohl's · 2 days ago
Koolaburra by UGG Alexa Throw
$22 $54
free shipping w/ $75
It's $32 off and the best price we've seen for a Koolaburra by UGG throw. Buy Now at Kohl's
Tips
- It's available in Insignia Blue (pictured) or Light High Rise.
- Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $75 or more qualify for free shipping.
Features
- measures 50" x 70"
- reversible
- machine-washable
Target · 1 day ago
Tranquility Essentials 12-lb. Weighted Blanket
$19 $25
pickup
It's $6 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Target
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $2.99 shipping fee or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
Features
- measures 48" x 72"
- filled with small glass beads
