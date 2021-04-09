New
IKEA Tiphede Rug
4x6' for $9.99, 5x7' for $18
These are great prices for rugs in these sizes – similar rugs start around $30 elsewhere, saving you at least $12 and as much as $20. Buy Now at IKEA

  • Search "20470047" to find the 5x7' option for $17.99.
  • Shipping adds $5.99, but curbside pickup may be available.
