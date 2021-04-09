These are great prices for rugs in these sizes – similar rugs start around $30 elsewhere, saving you at least $12 and as much as $20. Buy Now at IKEA
- Search "20470047" to find the 5x7' option for $17.99.
- Shipping adds $5.99, but curbside pickup may be available.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
There are hundreds of sizes, shapes, and styles to save on from popular rug brands like Mohawk, Safavieh, NuLoom, Nourison and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the nuLOOM Moroccan Blythe 2' x 3' Accent Rug for $14.11 (shipped low by $7)
Over 13,000 items are discounted. Save on beds, tables, chairs, ottomans, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Zachary Coffee Table for $209 (low by $20, most charge $299)
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Cream/Gray at this price.
- stain resistant
- non-shedding
- Model: MOH101B-8
That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Ivory/Blue.
These are very low prices for steel shelves – similar units cost around $20 more elsewhere. Buy Now at IKEA
- Curbside pickup is also available at a slightly lower $3.99 cost.
- smaller shelf measures 24" x 11" x 29"
- larger shelf measures 24" x 11" x 55"
That's a super low price for a TV stand in general. Buy Now at IKEA
- Available in Black or White.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10 shipping charge.
- measures 35-3/8" x 10-1/4" x 17-3/4"
That's a very low price for a drawer unit. (You'd pay around twice as much for a similar unit on Amazon.) Buy Now at IKEA
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $10 shipping charge.
- Availability may vary by location.
That's $2 off and a very low price for a folding, 18-gallon laundry bag. Buy Now at IKEA
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Availability may vary by location.
Sign In or Register