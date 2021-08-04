IKEA Tagarp Floor Uplighter w/ Bulb for $11

That's a steal for a floor lamp, and it even includes the bulb. Buy Now at IKEA
- Search "90486399" for the two-light option for $14.99.
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Shop over 700 lighting and decor items, prices start $15. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Harbor Breeze Fairwind 60" Galvanized LED Ceiling Fan for $155.98 ($39 off).
Save $8 by applying coupon code "60LJZNG4". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in multiple letters/numerals (S pictured).
- Sold by Aispice via Amazon.
- made of plastic PVC
- uses LEDs
- hanging hook
- USB or 3 AA battery powered (not included)
Apply coupon code "G3Y7VFZU" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yankon Lighting via Amazon.
- 14-watt (85-watt equivalent)
- 4 color temperatures
- stepless dimming
- junction boxes
- CRI 90+
- Model: Downlight-1109
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 13 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Kurt S. Adler National Lampoon Christmas Vacation Incandescent Mini 10-Count 11-Foot Lights for $2.49 ($16 off).
That's an exceptionally priced option for going back to school! Buy Now at IKEA
- Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- fits a 14" laptop/tablet
- mesh compartment
Pick this durable nightstand up at your nearest IKEA for just ten bucks. Buy Now at IKEA
- Available in Black.
- powder coated steel construction
This is a great price for a cart this size – you'd pay around $20 for a similar one elsewhere. Buy Now at IKEA
- Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 3 shelves
- measures 28" x 21" x 7"
That's a great price for a wireless charger as most sellers on Amazon charge over twice the price. Buy Now at IKEA
- Search "00457495" in the IKEA site for White.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Qi-certified
- LED indicator
- USB power adapter and USB-C cable sold separately
Pick up this wheeled carry-on for just $20. That's about two bucks less than the lowest priced options we found on eBay.
Update: The price dropped to $15.99. Buy Now at IKEA
- Available in Black.
- Choose store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- folds entirely flat
