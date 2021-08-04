IKEA Tagarp Floor Uplighter w/ Bulb for $11
IKEA · 35 mins ago
IKEA Tagarp Floor Uplighter w/ Bulb
$11
That's a steal for a floor lamp, and it even includes the bulb. Buy Now at IKEA

  • Search "90486399" for the two-light option for $14.99.
  • Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
