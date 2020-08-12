New
IKEA · 1 hr ago
$10 $13
pickup
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at IKEA
Tips
- The bulbs are sold separately.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5 shipping fee
Features
- LED bulb GU10 is recommended
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
New
IKEA · 1 hr ago
IKEA Neiden Twin Bed Frame
$29 $39
pickup
That's $10 off list and a great price for a bed frame. Buy Now at IKEA
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fees, which vary by state (we saw fees from $10 to $49).
