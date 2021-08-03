IKEA Starttid Wheeled Carry-On Bag for $20
IKEA · 1 hr ago
IKEA Starttid Wheeled Carry-On Bag
$20 $22
pickup

Pick up this wheeled carry-on for just $20. That's about two bucks less than the lowest priced options we found on eBay. Buy Now at IKEA

  • Available in Black.
  • Choose store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • folds entirely flat
