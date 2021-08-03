IKEA Starttid Wheeled Carry-On Bag for $16

Pick up this wheeled carry-on for just $20. That's about two bucks less than the lowest priced options we found on eBay.
Update: The price dropped to $15.99. Buy Now at IKEA
- Available in Black.
- Choose store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- folds entirely flat
That's an exceptionally priced option for going back to school! Buy Now at IKEA
- Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- fits a 14" laptop/tablet
- mesh compartment
Score savings on backpacks, stuff sacks, wheeled luggage, and more from this popular brand. Shop Now at REI
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee, or spend $50 or more to bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Osprey Porter 46 Travel Laptop Pack for $90.73 (low by $4, most charge $140 or more).
Some travel restrictions easing, so it's a good time to take advantage of savings on luggage, backpacks, totes, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Delsey Executive 19" 2-Wheel Mobile Office Suitcase for $109.99 (low by $20).
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
Save on brands including High Sierra, Tommy Hilfiger, and DKNY, among others. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the High Sierra Swerve Pro Backpack for $39.99 (low by $3).
It's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although it's $110 or more from most retailers. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Charcoal at this price.
- multi-directional double spinner wheels
- telescoping handle
- expandable
- Model: F225
Pick this durable nightstand up at your nearest IKEA for just ten bucks. Buy Now at IKEA
- Available in Black.
- powder coated steel construction
This is a great price for a cart this size – you'd pay around $20 for a similar one elsewhere. Buy Now at IKEA
- Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 3 shelves
- measures 28" x 21" x 7"
That's a great price for a wireless charger as most sellers on Amazon charge over twice the price. Buy Now at IKEA
- Search "00457495" in the IKEA site for White.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Qi-certified
- LED indicator
- USB power adapter and USB-C cable sold separately
