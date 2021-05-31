IKEA Ramso 49" Patio Umbrella for $10
IKEA · 1 hr ago
IKEA Ramso 49" Patio Umbrella
$9.99
pickup

That's at least $15 less than similar umbrellas on Amazon and a very low price for a patio umbrella in general. Buy Now at IKEA

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which vary greatly depending on your ZIP code. (We've seen shipping costs from $10 up to $129.)
  • attaches to a balcony rail
  • UPF rating of 25+
