IKEA Ramso 49" Patio Umbrella for $10

That's at least $15 less than similar umbrellas on Amazon and a very low price for a patio umbrella in general. Buy Now at IKEA
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which vary greatly depending on your ZIP code. (We've seen shipping costs from $10 up to $129.)
- attaches to a balcony rail
- UPF rating of 25+
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
IKEA Family members score a great price on a canopy this size. (It's free to join.) Buy Now at IKEA
- Pay $3.99 for pickup or $5.99 for delivery.
- measures 118" x 79"
- UPF 25+
- machine-washable
- includes hooks, springs, and cord
Most merchants charge closer to $50 for a similar umbrella.
Update: Apply coupon code "SOPROUD" to drop it to $33.59. Buy Now at JCPenney
- Available in Blue or Red
- Opt for store pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
Save on conversation sets, pillows and cushions, chairs, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the International Home Atlantic Set 2-Piece Set for $1,124.99 ($375 off).
Spruce up your outdoor space with over 150 items marked as much as 83% off. Shop Now at Sierra
- Shipping starts at $5.95, or get free shipping on orders of $75 or more with coupon code "ETSC".
- Pictured is the Uma 16" Metal Enamel Planter for $24.99. It's a savings of $15.
It's $50 under what you'd pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Amazon
- full-feet anchor kits
- adjustable polyester canopy w/ easy-slide rings
- Model: HANPERG13X10
These are great prices for rugs in these sizes – similar rugs start around $30 elsewhere, saving you at least $12 and as much as $20. Buy Now at IKEA
- Search "20470047" to find the 5x7' option for $17.99.
- Shipping adds $5.99, but curbside pickup may be available.
That's a super cheap price for two of these. Buy Now at IKEA
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (availability may vary by location.)
- each measures 11x14 ¼ "
Sign In or Register