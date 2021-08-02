IKEA Pivring Backpack for $3
IKEA · 25 mins ago
IKEA Pivring Backpack
$2.99
That's an exceptionally priced option for going back to school! Buy Now at IKEA

  • Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • fits a 14" laptop/tablet
  • mesh compartment
