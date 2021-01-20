New
IKEA · 28 mins ago
$5
pickup
It's really strong price for a 16-piece set. Buy Now at IKEA
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup (availability varies by zip code) to avoid the $5 shipping fee
Features
- four of each pictured utensil
Details
Comments
Published 28 min ago
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
Michelangelo 8" Professional Chef's Knife
$13 $52
free shipping
Apply coupon code "TTR7NXPA" for a savings of $39. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Michelangelo Kitchenware Store via Amazon.
Features
- etched damascus pattern
- high carbon stainless steel
Woot! An Amazon Company · 14 hrs ago
Kamikoto Kanpeki Handcrafted Japanese Steel 3-Piece Knife Set w/ Ash Wood Box
$112 w/ Prime $170
free shipping
That's $85 under what you'd pay direct from Kamikoto, and the best price we could find by $58. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Features
- 7" Nakiri vegetable knife
- 8.5" slicing knife
- 5" utility knife
Abt · 1 mo ago
Wusthof Cutlery at Abt
up to 52% off
free shipping w/ $35
Save on knives, block sets, sharpeners, and more. Shop Now at Abt
Tips
- Pictured it the Wusthof IKON Knife Sharpener for $40 ($30 off).
- Shipping starts around $10, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Bed Bath & Beyond · 1 mo ago
Zwilling Cutlery at Bed Bath & Beyond
up to 55% off
free shipping
A sharp knife is a joy to use (and safer!). Save on individual knives and cutlery sets. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
Tips
- Pictured is the Zwilling Pro 7" Chef's Knife for $59.99 ($75 off).
IKEA · 1 hr ago
IKEA Trädkrassula Full/Queen Duvet Cover Set
$10
$5 shipping
A duvet set for $10 or less (see below) is nothing to sneeze at. Buy Now at IKEA
Tips
- It's also available in a Twin size for $7.99.
- In-store pickup may also be available.
