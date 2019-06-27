New
IKEA Mopsig 16-Piece Flatware Set
$5 $10
$5 pickup at IKEA
IKEA offers the IKEA Mopsig 16-Piece Flatware Set for $4.99. Opt for $5 Click & Connect pickup to avoid the $9.99 shipping fee. Similar sets are around $10. Buy Now
  • Ordering via Click & Connect nets a $5 IKEA gift card for free
