New
IKEA · 1 hr ago
IKEA Micke Desk
$79 $90
pickup

It's $11 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at IKEA

Tips
  • Available in Black-Brown or White.
  • Delivery is available for select ZIP codes.
Features
  • drawer stops
  • cord/cable opening in back
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Desks IKEA IKEA
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register