IKEA · 1 hr ago
IKEA Micke 56" Desk
$79 $100
pickup

This is $21 under list and a longer, simpler alternative to the Micke variant below. Buy Now at IKEA

  • In Black/Brown.
  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge shipping fees, which can cost as much as $49.
  • 29.5" x 56" x 19.5"
  • cable tidy
