IKEA Marius Stool for $6

While that's list price, it's a very low price for a stackable stool. (Third-party sellers routinely charge $20 or more for them.) Buy Now at IKEA
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- Available in Black or White.
- 17-3/4" seat height
- plastic seat with powder-coated steel legs
-
Published 29 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's around half what you'd pay for a similar chair at Amazon. Buy Now at IKEA
- Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- In Black or White.
Apply code "BGUSBWGC21" to save $214 off the list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- Available in several colors (Red pictured).
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- retractable footrest
- adjustable arms
- 180° reclining
- removeable headrest & lumbar pillow
- Model: BW-GC2
Thanks to coupon code "EVERYROOM15", that's $14 under our mention from two weeks ago and within $5 of the best price we've seen. (It's also $14 less than you'd pay at Amazon, although most retailers charge at least $135.) Buy Now at Home Depot
- measures 50" x 17.3" x 32"
- flip-top bench conceals storage area
- Model: 83985WAL-01-KD-U
Apply coupon code "SUNNYY" to save $42 off list price. Buy Now at yaheetech.shop
- beech wood & PVC leather construction
Thanks to coupon code "EVERYROOM15", that's the best price we could find by $150, although most retailers charge $708 or more. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Cherry.
- 36" x 60" x 36" table
- 6 X-back chairs with cushioned seats, upholstered in faux leather
- constructed of acacia solid wood and MDF with mango wood veneers
- Model: DAX1007CS
That's an exceptionally priced option for going back to school! Buy Now at IKEA
- Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- fits a 14" laptop/tablet
- mesh compartment
Pick this durable nightstand up at your nearest IKEA for just ten bucks. Buy Now at IKEA
- Available in Black.
- powder coated steel construction
That's a great price for a wireless charger as most sellers on Amazon charge over twice the price. Buy Now at IKEA
- Search "00457495" in the IKEA site for White.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Qi-certified
- LED indicator
- USB power adapter and USB-C cable sold separately
That's a steal for a floor lamp, and it even includes the bulb. Buy Now at IKEA
- Search "90486399" for the two-light option for $14.99.
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
That's $13 less than you'd pay for a similar kit elsewhere. Buy Now at IKEA
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- hammer w/ separate rubber face, adjustable wrench, combination pliers, bit screwdriver w/ bits, and awl
Pick up this wheeled carry-on for just $20. That's about two bucks less than the lowest priced options we found on eBay.
Update: The price dropped to $15.99. Buy Now at IKEA
- Available in Black.
- Choose store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- folds entirely flat
Sign In or Register