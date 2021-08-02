IKEA Livboj Wireless Charger for $5
IKEA · 29 mins ago
IKEA Livboj Wireless Charger
$4.99
pickup

That's a great price for a wireless charger as most sellers on Amazon charge over twice the price. Buy Now at IKEA

  • Search "00457495" in the IKEA site for White.
  • Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • Qi-certified
  • LED indicator
  • USB power adapter and USB-C cable sold separately
