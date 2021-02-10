New
IKEA · 1 hr ago
$15
pickup
That's a very low price for a drawer unit. (You'd pay around twice as much for a similar unit on Amazon.) Buy Now at IKEA
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $10 shipping charge.
- Availability may vary by location.
Published 1 hr ago
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
XUnion Kids' Posture-Correcting Desk Chair
$105 $210
free shipping
Save 50% after applying coupon code "ISKBQNTH". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Blue.
- Sold by Dr. Home via Amazon.
Features
- shoulder correction straps
- six wheel structure
- adjustable height
- wheel brakes
- foot rest
Crate & Barrel · 3 wks ago
Humanscale Home Office Items at Crate & Barrel
20% off
Save 20% across the board on a wide selection of home office items, including desks, chairs, monitor stands, lamps and more. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
Tips
- Shipping starts at $4.95.
- Pictured is the Humanscale Dual Monitor Quickstand Eco Standing Desk Converter for $479 ($120 off)
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Geniusidea 39.4" Industrial Style Folding Computer Desk
$96 $160
free shipping
Apply coupon code "40SXW23N" for a savings of $64. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- The 47.3" option drops to $83.99 with the same code.
- Sold by KJC Originals via Amazon.
Features
- measures 39.4" x 19.7" x 29.5" overall
- made of engineered wood and metal
- 180-lb. capacity
- 8 hooks
- adjustable leveling feet
eBay · 5 hrs ago
Open-Box Herman Miller Mirra (Aeron) Chair
$399 $499
free shipping
That's $55 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere.
Update: It's now $399.11. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
- A 10-year Madison Seating warranty applies.
Features
- adjustable arms
- adjustable lumbar
- AirWeave provides aeration
New
IKEA · 2 hrs ago
IKEA Lack TV Stand
$16
pickup
That's a super low price for a TV stand in general. Buy Now at IKEA
Tips
- Available in Black or White.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10 shipping charge.
Features
- measures 35-3/8" x 10-1/4" x 17-3/4"
IKEA · 3 wks ago
IKEA Trädkrassula Full/Queen Duvet Cover Set
$10
$5 shipping
A duvet set for $10 or less (see below) is nothing to sneeze at. Buy Now at IKEA
Tips
- It's also available in a Twin size for $7.99.
- In-store pickup may also be available.
IKEA · 3 wks ago
IKEA Mopsig 16-Piece Flatware Set
$5
pickup
It's really strong price for a 16-piece set. Buy Now at IKEA
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup (availability varies by zip code) to avoid the $5 shipping fee
Features
- four of each pictured utensil
