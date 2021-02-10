New
IKEA · 1 hr ago
IKEA Lennart Drawer Unit
$15
pickup

That's a very low price for a drawer unit. (You'd pay around twice as much for a similar unit on Amazon.) Buy Now at IKEA

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $10 shipping charge.
  • Availability may vary by location.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Office Furniture IKEA IKEA
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register