New
IKEA · 1 hr ago
$16
pickup
That's a super low price for a TV stand in general. Buy Now at IKEA
Tips
- Available in Black or White.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10 shipping charge.
Features
- measures 35-3/8" x 10-1/4" x 17-3/4"
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Home Depot · 3 wks ago
Manhattan Comfort Vanderbilt TV Stand w/ Cabrini 2.2 Wall Panel
$553 $1,279
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $227. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Available in White Gloss.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee.
Features
- fits TVs up to 70"
- 2 open shelves; 2 drawers
- measures 85.43" x 71.84" x17.63"
- Model: 2-1755282352
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Rockpoint 70" 3-Piece TV Stand
$166 $209
free shipping
It's $42 under list price, and the lowest price it has been.
Update: It's now $165.84. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- made of MDF and durable laminate
- cable-management system
- 6 shelves
- measures 69.1" x 16" x 23.6" over all
- 3 separate pieces
- fits up to 85" TV
- Model: HX2020-2
Home Depot · 1 day ago
Furniture of America Citron 2-Drawer Wood TV Stand
$171 $300
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Available in Espresso at this price.
Features
- holds TVs up to 66"
- rear-wiring access shelves
- made of MDF, particle board material
- measures 23.8" H x 59.84" W x 15.6" D
- Model: FGI-1788C
Home Depot · 2 days ago
Furniture of America Cherie Wood TV Stand
$219 $409
pickup
That's the lowest price we could find by $44. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- In White.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $55 shipping charge.
Features
- for TVs up to 80"
- 5 open shelves
- 2 cabinets with additional shelving
- measures 23.7" x 16.9" x 70.8"
IKEA · 3 wks ago
IKEA Trädkrassula Full/Queen Duvet Cover Set
$10
$5 shipping
A duvet set for $10 or less (see below) is nothing to sneeze at. Buy Now at IKEA
Tips
- It's also available in a Twin size for $7.99.
- In-store pickup may also be available.
IKEA · 3 wks ago
IKEA Mopsig 16-Piece Flatware Set
$5
pickup
It's really strong price for a 16-piece set. Buy Now at IKEA
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup (availability varies by zip code) to avoid the $5 shipping fee
Features
- four of each pictured utensil
Sign In or Register