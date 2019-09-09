New
IKEA · 57 mins ago
IKEA Labor Day Sale
20% off

IKEA offers its IKEA Family members 20% off select storage furniture, bedding, and snacks during its Labor Day Sale. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Opt for $5 Click & Connect pickup to avoid shipping charges, which start at $9.99. Shop Now

Tips
  • Ordering via Click & Connect nets a $5 IKEA gift card for free.
↑ less
Buy from IKEA
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/9/2019
    Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Home & Garden IKEA
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register