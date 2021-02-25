These are very low prices for steel shelves – similar units cost around $20 more elsewhere. Buy Now at IKEA
- Curbside pickup is also available at a slightly lower $3.99 cost.
- smaller shelf measures 24" x 11" x 29"
- larger shelf measures 24" x 11" x 55"
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 5/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's a super low price for a TV stand in general.
- Available in Black or White.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10 shipping charge.
- measures 35-3/8" x 10-1/4" x 17-3/4"
It's the lowest price we could find by at least $82.
- Available in Light Gray.
- It's available in Beige or Charcoal for $499.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee.
- stain resistant fabric
- built-in storage compartment
- metal frame
- Model: 15-SOF-201900
That's the best price we could find by $77.
- 15" tall, 27" in diameter
- mango top, metal base
- hinged top opens for storage
- Model: 69933
Save on a range of recliners, including powered.
- Free shipping is available for some items, although you can choose in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee.
- Pictured is the Boyel Overstuffed Heavy-Duty Powerlift Recliner for $621.89 ($134 off).
Save on nightstands from $49, computer desks from $70, accent chairs from $78, dressers from $136, and more.
- Orders of $35 or more ship for free; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99.
- Pictured is the Christopher Knight Home Jalon Mid Century Modern Sofa for $323.19 (low by $159).
A duvet set for $10 or less (see below) is nothing to sneeze at.
- It's also available in a Twin size for $7.99.
- In-store pickup may also be available.
That's a very low price for a drawer unit. (You'd pay around twice as much for a similar unit on Amazon.)
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $10 shipping charge.
- Availability may vary by location.
It's really strong price for a 16-piece set.
- Opt for in-store pickup (availability varies by zip code) to avoid the $5 shipping fee
- four of each pictured utensil
That's $2 off and a very low price for a folding, 18-gallon laundry bag.
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Availability may vary by location.
