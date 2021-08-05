IKEA Fixa 17-Piece Tool Kit for $10
IKEA · 1 hr ago
IKEA Fixa 17-Piece Tool Kit
$9.99 $23
pickup

That's $13 less than you'd pay for a similar kit elsewhere. Buy Now at IKEA

  • Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • hammer w/ separate rubber face, adjustable wrench, combination pliers, bit screwdriver w/ bits, and awl
