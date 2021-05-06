IKEA Finfördela Flexible Chopping Board 2-Pack for $1
New
IKEA · 1 hr ago
IKEA Finfördela Flexible Chopping Board 2-Pack
$1.49
pickup

That's a super cheap price for two of these. Buy Now at IKEA

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (availability may vary by location.)
Features
  • each measures 11x14 ¼ "
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen IKEA IKEA
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register