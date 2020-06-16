New
IKEA · 1 hr ago
IKEA Brusali 3-Compartment Shoe Cabinet
$50 $80
pickup

Save $30 off list price. Buy Now at IKEA

Tips
  • Pickup in store to save on delivery fees.
  • Available in White.
Features
  • Holds a minimum of 12 pairs of shoes
  • Must be mounted to the wall
  • 24" x 51 1/8 "
  • 3 compartments
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
