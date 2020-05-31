New
IKEA · 1 hr ago
IKEA Askholmen 3-Piece Patio Set
$48 $69
pickup

That's $21 off and a low price for a 3-piece patio furniture set. Buy Now at IKEA

Tips
  • This price is for IKEA Family members (it's free to join.)
  • Choose pickup to dodge the $20 shipping fee.
  • In Gray/Brown
Features
  • Includes a table and two chairs
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 5/31/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Patio Furniture IKEA IKEA
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register