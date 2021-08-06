IKEA Adde Chair for $13
IKEA · 1 hr ago
IKEA Adde Chair
$13 $29
pickup

That's around half what you'd pay for a similar chair at Amazon. Buy Now at IKEA

  • Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • In Black or White.
