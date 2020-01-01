Open Offer in New Tab
IHOP National Pancake Day Event
free stack of pancakes

Tomorrow only from 7am to 7pm local time, participating IHOP locations will offer a short stack of buttermilk pancakes for free during its National Pancake Day Event. That's the best general freebie offer we've seen from IHOP since last February. Shop Now at IHOP

  • Expires 2/25/2020
