Tomorrow only from 7am to 7pm local time, participating IHOP locations will offer a short stack of buttermilk pancakes for free during its National Pancake Day Event. That's the best general freebie offer we've seen from IHOP since last February. Shop Now at IHOP
Fill out the form to get free food. Plus, you'll get a free specialty milkshake on your birthday. Shop Now
Sometimes you just want all the toppings, so go ahead and satisfy those cravings, all while saving around $6. Bon appétit! Buy Now at Pizza Hut
Is that the dinner bell we hear calling your name? Choose your favorite 3 toppings and save around $8 in the process. (That's tied as the best deal we've seen on large 3-topping pizzas at Domino's.) Buy Now at Domino's
Sign up for Insider Rewards and save around $5 with a free small classic sandwich. Shop Now
