Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
$17 $100
free shipping
Daily Steals offers the ICE Unisex Watch in several styles (Pure Red pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "ICE" cuts that to $16.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- quartz movement
- water resistance to 330 feet
- silicone strap
Details
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple iMac Intel Core i5 2.7GHz 22" Desktop
$525 $1,500
free shipping
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple iMac Intel Core i5 2.7GHz 21.5" Desktop for $549.99. Coupon code "MAC25" drops that to $524.99. With free shipping. That's $74 under our May mention, and the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $74 from a reputable seller.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty is included, although it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- Intel Core i5-4570R 2.7GHz Haswell quad-core processor
- 21.5" 1920x1080 LED-backlit display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Wireless Keyboard and Mouse
- Mac OS X Yosemite
- Model: ME086LL/A
Daily Steals · 1 mo ago
iView CyberBox Streaming Player
$74
free shipping
Daily Steals offers the iView CyberBox Streaming Player for $79.99. Coupon code "DSIVIEW" cuts it to $73.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Features
- receive free unencrypted local TV and cable stations
- 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi
- Android apps (preinstalled and availlable from Google Play)
Daily Steals · 1 wk ago
Refurb Samsung Powerbot R7040 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
$200 $500
free shipping
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Samsung Powerbot Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $229.99. Coupon code "PWRBOT" drops that to $199.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $249 less than the best deal for a new unit.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty is included, although it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- app-controlled and Alexa compatible
- programmable cleaning times
- self-charging
- Model: R7040
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Refurb Logitech MK550 Wireless Wave Keyboard / Mouse Combo
$30 $80
free shipping
Daily Steals offer the refurbished Logitech MK550 Wireless Wave Keyboard / Mouse Combo for $34.99. Coupon code "LOG550" cuts that to $29.99. With free shipping, that's $13 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now
Tips
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
