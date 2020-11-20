New
Nintendo · 48 mins ago
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Demo for Nintendo Switch
free

Do you have what it takes to save Hyrule from impending chaos? Well, you have a little less than a month to find out, so better snag this free demo and get to training! Shop Now at Nintendo

Tips
  • The full game releases November 20, 2020. Game pre-orders will receive a bonus in-game weapon (Lucky Ladle). Players with Breath of the Wild save data will also receive a bonus training sword.
Features
  • set 100 years before Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • control a variety of characters including Link, Zelda, the four champions, Impa, and more
