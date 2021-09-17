New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
free
$4 shipping
That's a savings of $20 off list price. Shop Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- micro USB compatible
Details
Expires 9/18/2021
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
RAVPower · 1 wk ago
RAVPower 20,000mAh USB-C Power Bank
$17 $36
free shipping
Use coupon code "DNS172" for $19 off, making it $13 less than we saw it last week. Buy Now at RAVPower
Tips
- Available in White.
Features
- USB-C PD 3.0, micro USB, and Lightning inputs
- PD 3.0, QC 3.0, and iSmart outputs
- LED indicator
- Model: RP-PB172
aukeyplus.com · 2 wks ago
AUKEY Basix Pro 20,000mAh Wireless Power Bank
$20 $50
$4 shipping
Apply code "BASIXPRO" to get the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at aukeyplus.com
Tips
- Shipping adds $4, but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
Features
- 5W, 7.5W, or 10W wireless charging
- stand for wireless charging
- USB-C input and output
- Model: PB-WL03
Aukey · 20 hrs ago
Aukey PowerTitan 300 288Wh Portable Power Station
$160 $250
free shipping
Apply coupon code "AK36" for a savings of $90. Buy Now at Aukey
Features
- 4" display
- 110V AC outlet
- 3 USB ports
- USB-C port
- 2 12V DC outputs
Aukey · 3 wks ago
Aukey USB-C 10,000mAh Dual-Output Power Bank
$11 $20
$5 shipping
Apply coupon code "AK45" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Aukey
Tips
- In Black or White.
Features
- dual USB-A outputs
- USB-C input/output
- micro USB input
- LED indicator light
- includes micro USB cable
- Model: PB-N73
