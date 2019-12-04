Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 28 mins ago
Hyper Tough Ht 20V 4-Tool Combo Kit
$50 $70
free shipping

Most third-party eBay sellers charge around $20 more. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • lithium-ion cordless impact driver, a cordless drill/driver, a cordless reciprocating saw and a Hyper Tough jobsite flashlight.
  • Includes 2 20V max HT Charge 1.5 Ah batteries
  • Includes a battery charging base with 3-4-hour charging
  • load speed of 0-600 RPM
  • Model: AQ90146G
