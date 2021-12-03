New
Walmart · 32 mins ago
$6 $10
free shipping w/ $35
Save $4 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Spend $35 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Related Offers
Ace Hardware · 3 wks ago
Milwaukee 10-Pc. Phillips/Slotted/Square Screwdriver Set
$20 $35
pickup
That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid about $12 in shipping. (In some ZIP codes, members get free delivery with orders of $50 or more.)
Features
- hardened magnetic tips and forged shanks
- Model: 8-22-2710
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Klein Tools Multi-Bit Screwdriver
$15 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
That is the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 8 industrial strength bits
- 3 nut driver sizes
- cushion grip handle
- Model: 32500
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
Craftsman 8-Piece Screwdriver Set
$15 $22
pickup
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup, otherwise shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Features
- black oxide tip
- speed & precision tactile zones
- torque zone w/ added grip texture
- Model: CMHT65075
- UPC: 885911577793
Walmart · 1 wk ago
iPhone 13 & iPhone 12 at Walmart
$300 to $500 Walmart GC w/ purchase
free shipping
Buy a new iPhone for AT&T or Verizon and score a Walmart gift card, as listed below. Shop Now at Walmart
Tips
$500 eGift Card: iPhone 12 Pro Max $450 eGift Card: iPhone 12 Pro
- $350 eGift Card: iPhone 12
- $300 eGift Card: iPhone 13,
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13
Walmart · 4 hrs ago
WorkPro 48" Foldable Wall Mount Workbench
$70 $140
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $43 for a similar one. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 500-lbs. weight capacity
- heavy-duty powder-coated steel brackets
- worktop measures 47.2" W x 22.8" D x 0.8" H
- Model: 42262
Walmart · 4 hrs ago
Glad 13-Gallon Step Can w/ Odor Protection 2-Pack
$26 $40
free shipping w/ $35
You'd pay $84 more for a pair of these at Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- In Black or Gray.
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $35.
Features
- measures 14.7" L x 18.1" W x 25.4" H
- Clorox odor protection
- touchless operation
- bag ring
Walmart · 3 days ago
Walmart Cyber Deals for Days
Shop Now
free shipping w/ $35
Save on over 1,000 items, including apparel, home items, fitness gear, and toys. Shop Now at Walmart
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
Walmart · 16 hrs ago
Hyper Tough 54-Piece 1/4" & 3/8" Drive Socket Set
$6 $12
pickup
It's half off and a great idea for a stocking stuffer. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- Includes 1/4" and 3/8" drive Metric and SAE size sockets
- Model: 8UJ0004G
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Hyper Tough 4-Ft. LED Shop Light
$14 $30
pickup
It's $16 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee
Features
- 5,500 lumen output
- diamond plate
