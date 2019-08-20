Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Hyper Tough HT Charge 20-volt Drill and 70-Piece Project Kit for $35.56 with free shipping. That's $4 under our January mention and the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hyper Tough 18-volt Ni-Cad Cordless Drill for $18.73. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from last month, $11 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Milescraft Drillmate Drill Guide for $31.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Dremel Velocity 7-amp Hyper-Oscillating Ultimate Remodeling Tool Kit for $64.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $20 today. Buy Now
Lowes offers the Karcher K1710 Electric 1,700-PSI Power Pressure Washer bundled with the Karcher Hard Surface Cleaner for $109 with free shipping. That's $59 under the best price for a comparable bundle elsewhere.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping fee. Buy Now
Gruory via Amazon offers the Mohoo 5-Piece Hole Saw Drill Bit Set for $17.39. Coupon code "MOHOOCODE" cuts that to $10.43. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and tied with our mention from last month as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hyper Tough 116-Piece Home Repair Tool Set for $15.98. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $4 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hyper Men's 26" Beach Cruiser Bike for $98 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $20. Buy Now
