Walmart · 32 mins ago
Hyper Tough 6.5A Reciprocating Saw
$20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Hyper Tough 6.5-amp Reciprocating Saw for $19.97. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
  • variable speed trigger
  • tool-free blade change clamp
  • adjustable pivoting shoe
  • Model: 3328
  • Published 16 hr ago
    Verified 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Popularity: 3/5
