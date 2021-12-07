New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$5.42 $11
pickup
That's a savings of $6 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Hyper Tough 4-Ft. LED Shop Light
$14 $30
pickup
It's $16 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee
Features
- 5,500 lumen output
- diamond plate
Amazon · 7 hrs ago
LLPT Silicone Door Seal Strip
From $6
free shipping w/ Prime
Take half off with coupon code "X27UBISR". Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Transparent or Black.
- The 1.8” x 26-feet option drops to $7.49 with the same code.
- The 2.2” x 26-feet option drops to $8.99 with the same code.
- Sold by LLP International Group via Amazon.
Features
- measures 1.4” x 26-feet
- residue free
- Model: ST146
Ends Today
Lowe's · 8 hrs ago
Kobalt Durable Waterproof 350-Lumen LED Flashlight
$4.98 $10
pickup
That's half off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
- IPX7 waterproofing
- requires three AAA batteries (included)
- Model: 67568
Ace Hardware · 5 days ago
Stanley 29" x 31" Sawhorse Set 2-Pack
$20 $55
pickup
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
Features
- supports up to 750-lb. of workload
- collapsible metal legs
- anti-slip rubber pad
- Model: STST60997
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Jetpro 4-Jet Butane Lighter Torch
$8.44 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
Features
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Walmart · 1 wk ago
iPhone 13 & iPhone 12 at Walmart
$300 to $500 Walmart GC w/ purchase
free shipping
Buy a new iPhone for AT&T or Verizon and score a Walmart gift card, as listed below. Shop Now at Walmart
Tips
$500 eGift Card: iPhone 12 Pro Max $450 eGift Card: iPhone 12 Pro
- $350 eGift Card: iPhone 12
- $300 eGift Card: iPhone 13,
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13
Walmart · 6 days ago
Ozark Trail 20L Thomas Hollow Backpack w/ Insulated Cooler Pocket
$9.97 $20
pickup
That's a savings of $10 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Features
- 2 side water bottle pockets
- bottom thermal insulated pocket
Walmart · 3 days ago
WorkPro 2-in-1 48-Inch Workbench
$99 $200
free shipping
It's $101 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- measures 47.40" x 24.30" x 68.30"
- all-steel frame
- attached power strip
- 5-watt work light
- 4 drawers and 2 cabinets
- peg board backer
- holds up to 558-lbs.
- Model: 6713
Walmart · 3 days ago
Glad 13-Gallon Step Can w/ Odor Protection 2-Pack
$26 $40
free shipping w/ $35
You'd pay $84 more for a pair of these at Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- In Black or Gray.
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $35.
Features
- measures 14.7" L x 18.1" W x 25.4" H
- Clorox odor protection
- touchless operation
- bag ring
Sign In or Register