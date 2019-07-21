Walmart offers the Hyper Tough 3.5-amp Jig Saw for $13.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $12 off and tied with our May mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- right and left bevels up to 45 degrees
- vacuum port
- wood cutting blade
- Model: JS55G1B
Walmart offers the Hyper Tough 18-volt Ni-Cad Cordless Drill for $18.73. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from last month, $11 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- LED work light
- 3/8" keyless chuck
- electric brake
- Model: AQ75023G
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriving Bit Set for $9.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- each bit features a reflex core (allows 2" bits to flex up to 15° to reduce breakage)
Home Depot offers the Ridgid 18-volt Hybrid Fan for $49.97 with free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Note that the battery, charger, and ac adaptor are sold separately
- designed for use with Ridgid 18V batteries or AC adaptor
- 240° head rotation
- over 10 hanging options
- variable speed dials
- Model: R860720B
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers the DeWalt 4.5" Concrete/Masonry Cutting Wheel for $2.37 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $4 today. Buy Now
- this item is part of Amazon's add-on program and can only be purchased with orders of $25 or more
- 5" diameter
- 1/8" thick
- 7/8" arbor
- fits grinder 9005B
Gruory via Amazon offers the Mohoo 5-Piece Hole Saw Drill Bit Set for $17.39. Coupon code "MOHOOCODE" drops the price to $9.56. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our mention from last month, $8 off, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart offers the Hyper Tough 116-Piece Home Repair Tool Set for $19.97. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $15, although it was $5 less in May. Buy Now
- hammer
- needle-nosed pliers
- screwdrivers
- tape measure
- wrenches
- Model: UJ5388TA
